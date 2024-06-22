Spalletti Rallies Italy’s Fatigued Squad for a Revitalizing Clash Against Croatia

Italy and Croatia will lock horns in Leipzig, each vying to secure their standing in Group B of the tournament, eagerly contending for progression.

Luciano Spalleti, the Italian coach, demands a better performance after a disappointing match against Spain. The Azzurri, once on a 10-game unbeaten streak in the Euros, faltered when an own goal by Riccardo Caliafiori tilted the scales.

That defeat illuminated Italy’s offensive struggles, marked by a scant count of attempts on goal, their poorest showing in the championship’s records.

Italy is ranked second and Croatia last in their group. Dueling fates hang in balance, with both teams able to advance or falter.

“More respite might have been beneficial,” Spalletti reflected. He conceded that his approach in resting the team only a day and a half was correct according to their data, but the physical and mental gap remained vast.

Italy’s history of resilience at the Euros is notable, yet they now face a nation they’ve struggled against, having not bested Croatia in their past eight encounters.

“Drawing from Spain’s exemplary tactics might inspire us,” Spalletti suggested, emphasizing the importance of proactive gameplay against formidable opponents.

In contrast, Croatia’s campaign hangs by a thread after drawing a lone point thus far. Zlatko Dalic, despite his storied tenure including a World Cup final and semi-final, faces domestic critique.

“I own my decisions,” Dalic stated firmly, resistant to the critiques and committed to steering his team forward against Italy.

Amidst a pivotal match, Dalic reshuffled his midfield, injecting young Luka Sucic into the fray during their last game. His rationale? “Performance dictates playtime.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Croatia – Luka Modric

At potentially his last tournament, Modric, the seasoned maestro, radiates vigor out on the field. His recent outing marked a record number of precision passes at this level of European play.

Italy – Gianluigi Donnarumma

Beneath the Italian bars, Donnarumma stands as a crucial bulwark, especially as the offensive line stumbles. His prowess will be pivotal against Croatia.

PREDICTION: Stalemate

Despite Italy’s slight edge according to analysts, Croatia’s historical dominance over Italy sets the stage for a gripping clash, ending likely in a deadlock. Their recent encounters and Croatia’s need to break their non-victorious group stage pattern since 2006 make for a riveting setup.

Italy rarely falters in its concluding group matches, yet history shows resilience and unexpected turns.

WIN ODDS

Croatia – 32.6%

Draw – 27.7%

Italy – 39.7%