Saka’s Hat Trick Leads England Past France 6-4 in World Cup Third-Place Match

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By ALANIS THAMESSunday July 19, 2026

What was expected to be a consolation game turned into one of the most explosive matches of the World Cup.

On the eve of Lionel Messi and Argentina’s title defense in a much-anticipated final, Bukayo Saka struck three times as England outlasted Kylian Mbappé and France 6-4 in a breathtaking third-place playoff.

Mbappé moved past Messi on the World Cup’s career scoring list with two second-half goals. The 27-year-old now has 22 goals in World Cup play, including 10 at this tournament, putting him two clear of Messi in the Golden Boot race.

The 10-goal outburst marked the highest-scoring World Cup match since Hungary’s 10-1 victory over El Salvador in 1982. It also set a record for goals in a third-place game.

Saka scored in the 37th minute and again during first-half stoppage time before completing his second England hat trick from the penalty spot in the 87th. Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa also found the net as the Three Lions stormed to a 4-0 halftime advantage. France mounted a fierce response after the break, but England held on to claim its best World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

“I hope that the players can be proud of that in some time,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We are fiercely competitive, so we almost don’t allow ourselves to be proud of third place because 18 months ago we set the highest goal. We set the highest dream to chase, and we were very, very ambitious with our dream to make it to the final and win the World Cup. So it’s very, very painful if you miss out.”

Despite England’s semifinal heartbreak, Tuchel described the tournament as a success. The Three Lions surrendered a 1-0 lead against Argentina and fell 2-1 after Messi set up two late goals.

The defeat brought criticism of Tuchel’s tactical choices and renewed questions over what England must do to end its long wait for another major trophy.

But the England manager said Saturday’s victory represented progress in narrowing the divide with powers such as Argentina and France.

“This game will help us for sure,” he said, “even if a part will never allow you to fully celebrate the bronze medal.”

Jude Bellingham completed the scoring eight minutes into second-half stoppage time. His seventh goal of the tournament is the most ever scored by an England player at a World Cup, surpassing the six-goal totals posted by captain Harry Kane this year and in 2018, and Gary Lineker in 1986.

Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé scored for France in the second half, while Mbappé’s second strike brought Les Bleus within 4-3.

Messi, who has scored 21 career World Cup goals and eight in this tournament, will have one final opportunity to overtake Mbappé in the scoring race when defending champion Argentina plays Spain on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mbappé also claimed the Golden Boot four years ago, when France lost the final to Argentina on penalties.

“Leo scores all the time,” Mbappé told Fox Sports in French. “Tomorrow he will score for sure. I just try to help my team every time to score. It’s certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels. I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play in the match tomorrow.”

Neither side had hidden its preference for a place in Sunday’s final. France possessed the attacking talent to contend for the title, but its semifinal loss to Spain ended its bid to reach a third consecutive World Cup final.

Even so, 64,478 fans filled Hard Rock Stadium for the seventh and final World Cup match played there.

Supporters from both countries made their voices heard. Others came for the energy of a match with no title at stake, only to witness a spectacular contest.

“I love English football,” said Gaston Esquivel, a native of Mexico City who came to support England. “I’ve followed the Premier League since I was a kid. I am a Manchester United fan. I like their style, I like their game.”

Thomas Viel, who made the trip from Paris to follow France throughout the tournament, had hoped Mbappé would produce a hat trick. He came close.

With France down 4-0, Mbappé redirected a shot beyond goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the 48th minute. He struck again in the 66th, beating Henderson with his left foot from about 14 yards.

“I think Messi will not score a hat trick tomorrow,” Viel said.

The game also marked the final appearance for France coach Didier Deschamps, who has said he will leave after 14 years in charge. Deschamps hugged players and waved to the crowd as he walked off the field.

“We were not expecting such a first half,” Deschamps said through an interpreter. “And we did better in the second half. We were deeply disappointed, gutted after the semis. I don’t want to sum up my career on this moment.”

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Associated Press writer David Fischer contributed to this report.