Tate brothers arrested in US in connection with UK inquiry

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Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Miami by US Marshals as they face extradition to the UK over a widening police investigation into alleged sexual offences, Bedfordshire Police has confirmed.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced further charges against the brothers involving allegations made by four additional victims.

Prosecutors said they have formally requested the brothers’ extradition from the United States.

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, 39, now faces seven further rape charges, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

According to the CPS, the 38 new charges — added to 21 existing charges — concern alleged offences committed between July 2010 and August 2017.

Head of the CPS’s special crime division confirms extradition request for brothers

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the special crime division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a further file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police and bring the total number of alleged victims in this case to seven.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active and that these defendants have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr McHaffie confirmed that the CPS had sought the brothers’ extradition from the US.

“They have been arrested and await extradition proceedings to the UK,” he added.

Watch: Tate brothers arrested in US as new UK charges bring total to 59

Bedfordshire Police said detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit had continued examining several other alleged offences reported to the force and Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: “Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation.

“We understand the interest that this case will generate, but we would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the legal process to be carried out correctly.

“There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.”

Andrew Tate has previously called himself and his brother ‘very innocent men’

Joseph McBride, a lawyer representing the brothers, dismissed the latest charges as “filth and slander”, claiming they were intended to counter defamation proceedings brought by the Tates in the US.

He told the Associated Press: “They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court.

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free.

“America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

The brothers also face legal proceedings in Romania, where they currently live. They had been due to be extradited to the UK once those proceedings concluded, after Bedfordshire Police obtained European arrest warrants for the pair in 2024.

Both men have previously denied any wrongdoing “unequivocally”, while Andrew Tate has described himself and his brother as “very innocent men”.

In June, a High Court judge rejected their attempt to challenge the CPS over its refusal to disclose the names of their alleged victims in the UK criminal proceedings.

Matt Jury, a lawyer with McCue Jury & Partners, which represents four alleged British victims of Andrew Tate, said: “Andrew Tate is now facing the real prospect of extradition to the UK after years of public campaigning by the four British women I represent.

“They have spent years fighting for action to be taken, and I now urge the authorities to ensure this case proceeds as quickly as possible.

“Andrew and Tristan Tate are accused of some of the most serious offences, including multiple counts of rape and human trafficking. It is time they face justice.”