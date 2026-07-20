Liberian Lawmakers Seek to Lift Temporary Ban on Female Genital Mutilation

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Liberia’s temporary ban on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) could soon be rolled back, threatening a major victory secured by women’s groups and human rights organizations after years of sustained campaigning. The government is reportedly preparing to lift the moratorium, which was introduced in 2022.

President Joseph Boakai sent legislation to the national legislature last year that would permanently prohibit the harmful traditional practice. The proposal, however, has encountered strong resistance from traditional groups and some lawmakers. “Why can’t they call homosexuals, transgender people, and tattoos harmful – instead of our culture?” one member of the House of Representatives asked.

Campaigners now fear their hard-fought but temporary success may be undone. Their concerns intensified after Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin announced plans to lift the ban in August 2026.