Dorival Criticizes Brazil’s Ineffectiveness in Disappointing Copa America Debut

Dorival Junior lamented Brazil’s ineffective finale during a stalemate with Costa Rica in their inaugural Copa America contest.

Despite dominating possession at 73.5% and launching 19 shots compared to the meager two from their adversaries, Brazil couldn’t clutch a victory in their tournament debut — a first since 2016.

The squad recorded 49 incursions into the final third, the highest in a game since data collection began in 2011. Matches against Paraguay in 2019 saw similar numbers, yet only three attempts troubled the goalkeeper.

This outcome has set Brazil back in Group D, especially after Colombia nabbed an earlier 2-1 victory over Paraguay.

Post-match, Dorival expressed, “We circulated the ball proficiently, exploring every angle. Our attacking setup allowed for numerous single confrontations.”

“Smaller pitches benefit defenders and challenge attackers. Vini often found himself swarmed by two, sometimes three opponents.

“With Savio, we noticed intermittent success. While we orchestrated some nifty plays and everyone had their chance, our execution in crucial moments was lacking.”

“Our primary focus during training was on infiltrating the defensive lines through grueling, often overlooked maneuvers. What really stood out was our swift reclamation of possession.”

Vinicius Junior, despite a tepid outbound, was substituted by future comrade from Real Madrid, Endrick, after 71 ineffective minutes, failing to notch a single shot with minimal presence in the opposition’s zone.

When queried about Vinicius’ substitution, Dorival explained, “We tried numerous positions and configurations without breakthrough. He was tightly marked, compelling us to strategize differently.”

“In the grand scheme, our play was solid, opportunities presents, but the execution was off. Such matches demand innovation. It’s crucial to evolve or face scrutiny, though I’m aware of our trajectory.”