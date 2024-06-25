Somalia President Affirms Ethiopia’s Right to Sea Access

Ethiopia’s Path to the Sea: Somalia’s President Weighs In

MOGADISHU, Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh affirmed Ethiopia’s entitlement to maritime access, emphasizing that this pursuit must adhere to established laws and conditions.

Recently, Ethiopia inked a contentious pact with North Western of Somalia, an autonomous region in Somalia. The deal promises Ethiopia 20 kilometers of Red Sea coastline for a naval base and port. In exchange, Ethiopia vowed to recognize North Western of Somalia’s sovereignty, a move that has rankled Somalia. As a result, Somalia expelled Ethiopia’s ambassador and shuttered consulates in Hargeisa and Garowe.

However, President Hassan Sheikh clarified that Somalia hasn’t opposed Ethiopia’s bid for sea access. Landlocked Ethiopia has long wrestled with this issue, currently relying on Djibouti’s port for its shipping needs.

“The crucial question is how?”, he pondered during his speech on “Strengthening Regional Cooperation in the East African Community” in Mogadishu.

“We are open to Ethiopia accessing Somali waters, provided it is facilitated in the same manner Uganda accesses Kenyan waters, Burundi and Rwanda utilize Tanzanian ports, and Ethiopia taps into Djibouti’s facilities,” he explained.

He asserted, “We won’t entertain anything other than that. Ethiopia’s stationing of naval forces or establishing a naval base in Somalia is off the table.”

An insider from Ethiopia revealed that steps toward implementing the agreement are already underway, with confirmation from North Western of Somalia. Somalia, however, maintains it will only engage in talks with Ethiopia if the agreement is rescinded.

