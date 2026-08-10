Somali referee Artan reflects on ‘very tough period’ following World Cup incident

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Artan will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12, 2026.

For Somali referee Omar Artan, being turned away from the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a deeply painful setback. Now, as he prepares…

Monday August 10, 2026 For Somali referee Omar Artan, being turned away from the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a deeply painful setback.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Monday August 10, 2026

For Somali referee Omar Artan, being turned away from the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a deeply painful setback. Now, as he prepares to make history in the UEFA Super Cup, he has described the experience as a “tough period.”

Artan will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on August 12, 2026.

The appointment comes as Artan prepares to become the first non-European referee to oversee the UEFA Super Cup, just weeks after he was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup.

He had been selected as a tournament match official and was set to become the first Somali referee to work at the World Cup.

However, officials refused him entry when he arrived at Miami International Airport on June 6, although he held a valid visa.

The United States Customs and Border Protection said he was deemed inadmissible because of “vetting concerns” but did not provide further details.

‘I appreciate the support’

FIFA later confirmed that Artan would be unable to take part in the tournament. “It was a very tough period,” he told UEFA.com.

“A lot of people have sympathy for me because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging,” he said.

Although the decision ended his World Cup hopes, Artan said he was thankful for the backing he received from around the globe.

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful.”

Happy moment for Artan and family

Five days after Artan was denied entry to the US, UEFA appointed him to referee the Super Cup following discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He said the appointment was met with excitement by his family and Somali communities across Europe.

“When we got this call, it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment,” he said.

“There’s a big Somali community in Europe and in Austria, and they are over the moon with me officiating a match like this.”

First assignment in Europe

Artan, 34, will referee Wednesday’s clash between UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League holders Aston Villa at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

The fixture will mark Artan’s first refereeing assignment in Europe.

He joined FIFA’s international list of match officials in 2018 before becoming the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

Artan went on to become the first Somali official to referee a CAF Champions League final and was named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year in 2025.

‘Don’t stop dreaming’

Looking back on his career and the obstacles he has faced, Artan urged young referees to keep chasing their goals even when progress is interrupted.

“I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do. Don’t ever stop dreaming,” he said.