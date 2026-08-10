Puntland State President Said Deni Says He Will Not Seek a Third Term

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Addressing hundreds of young people in Galkayo on Sunday, Deni pointed to Puntland State’s constitutional two-term limit and said he still had roughly two and a half years…

Galkacyo (AX) — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has indicated he will not seek a third term, saying his Kaah political party will nominate its own candidate…

Monday August 10, 2026 Galkacyo (AX) — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has indicated he will not seek a third term, saying his Kaah political party will…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Monday August 10, 2026

Galkacyo (AX) — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has indicated he will not seek a third term, saying his Kaah political party will nominate its own candidate in the region’s next presidential election.

Addressing hundreds of young people in Galkayo on Sunday, Deni pointed to Puntland State’s constitutional two-term limit and said he still had roughly two and a half years remaining in his current mandate.

“The constitution allowed me to be the president of Puntland State twice, and I was elected twice. I have two and a half years left,” Deni said. “Let the person who wants the position come forward. Free elections are held on time, and our party will have a candidate and we will build it.”

Deni first took office in January 2019 and won re-election in January 2024, making his current term his second.

His remarks appear to close the door on a third-term bid, a possibility that has fueled political debate in Puntland State. Opposition figures have warned against efforts to prolong presidential tenure or bypass the constitutional limit of two terms.

Deni said the next election would take place as scheduled and confirmed that Kaah would prepare a candidate to compete in the vote.

The statement is expected to heighten interest in the question of who will secure the party’s endorsement as his potential successor. Deni did not identify any prospective candidate.

His announcement comes amid continuing political and security tensions in Puntland State, including a recent confrontation between the regional administration and forces aligned with Somalia’s federal government.