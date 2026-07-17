Macky Sall Returns to Senegal on UN Campaign Trail

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Former President Macky Sall is set to return briefly to Senegal as he seeks his country’s support for a bid to succeed UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Sall, who resides in Morocco, is expected to meet his successor, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, before departing Dakar.

The visit comes with Sall still a polarizing figure in Senegal. His failed effort to delay the 2024 presidential election sparked deadly protests before the Constitutional Council overturned the move. Associations representing families of people killed during opposition demonstrations under Sall’s administration have condemned the planned meeting and urged Faye to uphold his campaign promise to deliver justice.