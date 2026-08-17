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Breaking: Ghana’s Religious Leaders Urge Calm After Arrests Over Insults
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Ghana’s Religious Leaders Urge Calm After Arrests Over Insults

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By Adam Omar August 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 18 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Ghana's Religious Leaders Urge Calm After Arrests Over Insults

Religious leaders are urging calm after alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by a Christian preacher sparked a dispute with Islamic leaders, raising fears of heightened religious tensions and threatening the country’s peaceful interfaith relations. Authorities have warned against provocative comments and hate speech, while Inspector General Christian Tetteh Yohuno said those involved had been arrested and cautioned the public against seeking vigilante justice.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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