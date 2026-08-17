Ghana’s Religious Leaders Urge Calm After Arrests Over Insults

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Religious leaders are urging calm after alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by a Christian preacher sparked a dispute with Islamic leaders, raising fears of heightened religious tensions…

Religious leaders are urging calm after alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by a Christian preacher sparked a dispute with Islamic leaders, raising fears of heightened religious tensions…

Religious leaders are urging calm after alleged derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad by a Christian preacher sparked a dispute with Islamic leaders, raising fears of heightened religious tensions and threatening the country’s peaceful interfaith relations. Authorities have warned against provocative comments and hate speech, while Inspector General Christian Tetteh Yohuno said those involved had been arrested and cautioned the public against seeking vigilante justice.