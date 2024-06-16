East Africa

Somali President Mohamud Vows to Engage in Constructive Talks with al-Shabab Rebels

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Oslo (AX) – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud restated his administration’s preparedness to converse and negotiate with the al-Shabab insurgents.

In a debate held in Oslo, Norway, President Mohamud conveyed that the ball is now in al-Shabab’s court to start discussions. He acknowledged that the dialogue might unfold slowly.

“We’re under the conviction that talking with al-Shabab is the endgame, whenever they’re up for it. We were available yesterday, and we’ll stand by tomorrow,” President Mohamud remarked.

He highlighted the prospect of hope through dialogue but insisted that al-Shabab must first alter their conduct.

“Anybody able to sway them towards changing their ways should go ahead and do so,” the president asserted.

This marks the second instance that President Mohamud has urged for negotiation with al-Shabab during his tenure. However, al-Shabab has consistently rebuffed the government’s previous attempts to initiate talks.

Since 2007, al-Shabab has waged war against the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a complex mission sanctioned by the African Union and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

