The contrast is glaring. We trusted our calculations, yet the final tally showed the PP raking in more votes than the ONLF. It’s like wandering through a packed bazaar, feeling like the majority, but when the dust settles and the ballots are tallied, the PP emerges ahead,” Hirmooge remarked, underlining the unexpected twist.

Hirmooge’s assertions follow a repeat election held in Jigjiga, which was initially delayed from the prior national vote across Ethiopia due to allegations of vote tampering lodged by opposition factions in the Somali area.

Last Sunday’s Jigjiga election included three parties and a slew of independent hopefuls, with seven contenders poised to join the Somali regional parliament. Though the official outcomes remain under wraps, there’s a buzz around the performance of opposition groups, especially the ONLF. Independent journalists are keeping a keen eye on the proceedings.

Hirmooge’s comments cast light on the persistent friction and hurdles in the regional election landscape as various parties challenge the elections’ integrity and transparency. Amid the uproar, the governing party claims preliminary figures show their triumph in Jigjiga, but outside verification still awaits.