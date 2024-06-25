Chinese Diplomat Calls on Somali Factions to Prioritize National and Public Welfare





– On Monday, a Chinese representative appealed for harmony in Somalia, urging all factions to put the nation and its people first and iron out their differences through inclusive dialogue.

“The global community should stick to the Somali-led principles, eschew external pressure, interference, or imposing foreign governance models,” articulated Dai Bing, China’s deputy envoy to the UN, during a Security Council session on Somalia.

The diplomat stressed the critical nature of pushing forward Somalia’s political journey.

He lauded the National Consultative Council meeting orchestrated by Somalia’s central and regional governments in May, where key issues like constitutional reform and the electoral framework were debated.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has consistently supported the nation’s political evolution and security sector modifications.

“China backs UNSOM in crafting a sound transition timeline that aligns with current developments and mirrors the Somali government’s needs,” Dai emphasized.

On the matter of security, Dai noted the severity of recent terrorist strikes by Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu and elsewhere, which caused significant civilian suffering.

“The international community should persist in aiding Somalia to bolster its security personnel, execute counter-terrorism efforts, and gradually assume full security responsibilities,” he urged.

Dai recognized the African Union’s major contributions to Somalia’s peace and stability.

He pointed out the AU Peace and Security Council’s recent communication regarding the future of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and endorsed the notion that the Security Council should adjust the drawdown strategy for ATMIS accordingly.

The ambassador advocated for proactive measures to sustain support for Somalia, preventing any security void, and highlighted the funding challenges ATMIS and future operations face.

“China hopes traditional donors from developed countries will heed the Secretary-General’s call and energetically bridge the funding gulf,” Dai remarked.

Dai also underscored the significance of maintaining stability within the region.

He mentioned Somalia’s pivotal role in the Horn of Africa and how peace and stability within Somalia and friendly regional ties benefit all involved.

“We have always championed the UN Charter’s values and backed Somalia’s federal government in safeguarding national unity, sovereignty, and territorial wholeness,” he stated.

In a bid to foster regional stability, China rolled out the peaceful development initiative in the Horn of Africa in 2022.

“China stands ready to collaborate with Horn of Africa nations to transform the region into a zone of peace, cooperation, and prosperity,” Dai asserted, referencing the senior officials’ gathering at the Second Horn of Africa Peace Conference convened in Beijing on Monday.



