Pavlovic Inks Dynamic Two-Year Extension with Bayern, Bolstering Squad’s Future

Aleksandar Pavlovic recently inked a fresh deal with Bayern Munich, securing his spot until 2029.

Originally set to part ways in 2027, the squad opted to activate a two-year stint extension.

During the 2023-24 fray, the 20-year-old dazzled with 22 clashes across the board, netting two and assisting another duo.

A club native since age seven, Pavlovic earned his stripes on the first squad in November last year, aiding Harry Kane in a 4-0 triumph.

His stellar performance scored him a ticket to Germany’s Euro 2024 roster. Alas, a bout of tonsillitis axed his debut against Scotland.

“Tonsillitis nixed my Euro dream, yet I’m stoked my tenure at FC Bayern will push through till 2029,” Pavlovic uttered.

“The club’s faith in me is massive, and I intend to honor that. FC Bayern is my turf, and I’m committed to hoisting trophies and evolving here.”

In Bundesliga action this term, Pavlovic took the field 19 times, clinching 15 victories where the squad amassed 54 goals.

Bayern experienced a dip in the 15 outings sans Pavlovic, bagging only eight wins and conceding 14 additional goals.