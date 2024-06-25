Somali Police Nab Escaping Murderer at Bustling Mogadishu Airport

Isse skedaddled to Kenya after committing murder, using the alias Abduqadir Omar Ali to dodge the law. The Somali Police worked with Interpol, spreading his details, which led to his eventual collaring.

A Somali Police statement revealed Isse snaked a phony ID to snag travel docs from the Somali Embassy in Kenya on June 21, 2024. While trying to boomerang back to Somalia, authorities nabbed him at the airport.

The Northeastern State Regional Court of Nugal put in a call for Isse’s extradition, expecting him to be shipped back to their turf soon.

This episode highlights the solid teamwork between Interpol and the Somali Police in hunting down and nabbing runaways.