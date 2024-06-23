Martinez to Strategically Rotate Squad in Upcoming Georgia Match Following Secured Qualification

Portugal has surpassed their group-stage win totals from the last two Euro tournaments combined at Euro 2024.

Roberto Martinez plans to mix up his Portugal lineup for their concluding Group F clash against Georgia, having already clinched a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds.

After trouncing Turkiye 3-0 on Saturday, the 2016 champs secured a berth in the last 16 with one match left. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes tallied goals around Samet Akaydin’s unfortunate own goal, catapulting Portugal to a firm six points and the pinnacle of Group F.

With victories more plentiful now than in both the 2016 and 2020 competitions combined (one win, four ties, one loss), Martinez’s squad shows marked enhancement. They overturned a deficit to defeat Czechia 2-1 in their opening match, demonstrating significant progress, something the head coach will keep building on in the upcoming game against Georgia.

“Securing the top spot lets us afford playtime to deserving squad members, fostering a competitive vibe,” he shared. Martinez expressed elation at the squad’s growing adeptness across successive games and believes they are primed for the elimination rounds.

Martinez adjusted his defensive approach from three centre-backs against Czechia to a back four versus Turkiye, highlighting the tactical versatility that will benefit Portugal as they advance.

“We must leverage our rich pool of individual skill flexibly,” Martinez asserted. “Having such versatile players in the national squad is a rare feat, enabling us to adapt dynamically based on the situation and opponent.”