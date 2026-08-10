Kenya Power Technician Dies After Falling From Utility Pole in Garissa

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by CYRUS OMBATISunday August 9, 2026

An electricity pole and power lines/AI GENERATED

A routine electrical assignment turned fatal in Garissa Town after a 28-year-old Kenya Power technician fell from a pole while working.

The accident happened at the Regional Police Training College (RPTC), where the technician, identified as Brayan Ngugi, was carrying out electrical work.

According to police, Ngugi slipped from the pole and suffered injuries that proved fatal.

Colleagues rushed him to Garissa Teaching and Referral Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police officers visited the site and documented the circumstances of the accident.

Ngugi’s body was taken to the mortuary at Garissa Teaching and Referral Hospital, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigators have opened a probe into the circumstances surrounding the fatal workplace incident.

In a separate incident, a 54-year-old livestock trader was killed in an attack by unknown assailants in Gucha Sub-County, Kisii County, in an incident police suspect could have been linked to robbery.

James Bogita Nyandika suffered two deep cuts to the head near Nyakundo Water Supply on Thursday. He was taken to Nyangena Private Hospital in Kisii, where he died while receiving treatment.

Officers who examined the scene found evidence of a struggle and a large pool of blood. No eyewitnesses had reported themselves to police when the investigation began.

Investigators said Nyandika was a livestock businessman believed to have been heading home from Mogonga Market, where he regularly operated, when the attack occurred.

After the incident, Nyandika’s cousin recovered Sh100,000 from his belongings. Police said the cash was still intact, leaving the motive for the assault uncertain.

Nyangienda, who lived alone at Sengera Trading Centre, was later identified at Nyangena Mortuary, where officers confirmed the two deep cut wounds on his head.

Police are investigating the killing as they seek to determine what happened and identify the people responsible.

In Nairobi, police are also investigating the suspected murder of an unidentified middle-aged man whose body was found along the Southern Bypass.

A traffic police officer on patrol discovered the body at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday in a drainage channel near the Affordable Housing project along the Southern Bypass.

Responding officers found the man, believed to have been a street dweller, lying on his back in a pool of blood.

Preliminary findings indicated that he had sustained a deep injury from a sharp object to the right thigh, apparently causing fatal blood loss.

Police suspect unknown attackers assaulted the man during the night before abandoning him at the site, where he later died from his injuries.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed the area before the body was transferred to the Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation, identification and a post-mortem examination.

Investigations continue as officers work to establish the man’s identity and track down those responsible for his death.