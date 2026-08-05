Russian Strikes Kill 14 and Injure Dozens in Kyiv

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At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured when Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv after Ukraine’s air force warned that ballistic weapons were approaching the capital, local authorities said.

Residents reported explosions shortly after midnight local time. Kyiv’s military administration said the barrage damaged apartment buildings and several warehouses across the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that at least three people had been taken to hospital, including one who was in serious condition.

Mr Klitschko said a warehouse near the city centre had been destroyed and that rescue workers had ‌pulled two people from ⁠the debris.

The air alert in ‌Kyiv was lifted after ‌being in effect for about one hour and 25 minutes

A teenager watches flames consume a logistics warehouse in Kyiv while sitting on a bicycle

The ‌city’s military administration said the strikes also caused an ammonia leak, ⁠which was ‌being dealt with by emergency crews.

Russian attacks on Kyiv and surrounding areas killed 10 people and wounded more than 30 on Saturday, as Ukrainian drones sank a large Russian container ship in the Black Sea.

The two countries have intensified long-range strikes against one another in recent weeks. Russia more than doubled its missile launches in July.

Smoke billows above a church after a massive Russian ballistic missile strike

Drone attacks have likewise become an almost daily feature of the war, with Ukraine stepping up strikes on civilian infrastructure such as oil and gas sites and logistics facilities.

Five people were killed and 10 others injured in the Moscow region yesterday morning after strikes hit depots belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s e-commerce giant.

Ukraine has also condemned a video that appeared to show a drone pursuing a man through the city of Kherson, describing the incident as a deliberate “hunt” and “safari” aimed at civilians.

UN human rights monitors have warned about the growing toll on civilians, with casualties reaching their highest levels since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In recent months, Ukraine has pressed its allies to send additional US-made Patriot interceptor systems to help defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Read more:Latest Ukraine stories

President Volodymyr Zelensky has argued that shortages of ballistic missile interceptors “only encourages Russia to launch such attacks that take human lives”.

Mr Zelensky met US President Donald Trump last Tuesday and called on Washington to approve licences allowing Patriots to be produced domestically.