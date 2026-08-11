 Skip to content
Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Ilhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District
Breaking News
Ilhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional DistrictZimbabwe Mourns Following Lake Kariba Boat DisasterFerry Capsizes, Leaving 15 Dead and 27 MissingZelensky Says Russia Used North Korean Missiles in Deadly AttackSomali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup historySomalia Strengthens Flood Preparedness Amid Super El Niño Heavy Rain ConcernsIlhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional DistrictZimbabwe Mourns Following Lake Kariba Boat DisasterFerry Capsizes, Leaving 15 Dead and 27 MissingZelensky Says Russia Used North Korean Missiles in Deadly AttackSomali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup historySomalia Strengthens Flood Preparedness Amid Super El Niño Heavy Rain Concerns
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Yemen’s Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile Attacks on Al-Makha and Marib

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 11, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 2-minute read
Yemen’s Houthis launch ballistic missile attacks on al-Makha and Marib
Yemen’s Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile Attacks on Al-Makha and Marib

Tuesday August 11, 2026

The Red Sea port city of al-Makha has come under repeated Houthi attack [File: Reuters]

- Advertisement -

Yemen’s internationally recognised government said the Houthis had launched a new barrage of ballistic missiles at the Red Sea port city of al-Makha and residential neighbourhoods in the central city of Marib.

Yemeni forces gave no indication of whether Monday’s attacks caused casualties.

The latest strikes followed a Houthi missile attack a day earlier that killed at least seven people and injured 30 in al-Makha, also known as Mocha. The assault inflicted extensive damage on the port area.

In another attack on Monday, a Houthi drone struck government forces in Yemen’s south-central Shabwa province, killing two soldiers and wounding seven, according to local media reports.

In a series of posts on X, Yemeni forces said they had targeted Houthi fighters and positions in eastern al-Jawf province, northwestern Saada province and the al-Tibas area of central Marib province.

The escalating exchange of attacks is the deadliest Yemen has seen in years and represents a major intensification of the country’s civil war, which was reignited by the United States and Israel’s war against Iran on February 28.

The Iran-backed Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support the government.

After killing hundreds of thousands of people, the war settled into a stalemate. In April 2022, the warring sides agreed to a truce that halted large-scale fighting across Yemen.

That relative calm broke on July 13, when a Saudi air strike hit the runway at Sanaa airport and blocked the landing of an Iranian aircraft carrying a senior Houthi delegation.

In response, the Houthis attacked Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia and declared a blockade of Saudi shipping in the Red Sea. They have also struck Saudi vessels and oil facilities in the kingdom, causing further disruption to the global economy.

The Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with attacks on Houthi-held Hodeidah and Kamaran, Yemen’s largest Red Sea island. It has also strengthened Yemeni government forces along the front lines ahead of a planned ground offensive against the Houthis.

The United Nations has meanwhile urged all sides to show restraint.

“Yemen today faces a greater risk of renewed large-scale conflict than at any point since the UN-brokered truce of April 2022,” UN envoy Hans Grundberg warned on Friday.

Grundberg said the escalation could “jeopardise the gains of the 2022 truce … while also drawing the country into a broader regional confrontation, with devastating consequences for its people”.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,248 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed