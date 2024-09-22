Ugandan Forces Probe Helicopter Crash in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has initiated a thorough investigation into a helicopter accident in Somalia. Miraculously, four peacekeepers survived just after departing from Mogadishu.

UPDF mouthpiece Felix Kulayigye announced the probe aims to uncover the crash’s cause. The transport chopper went down mere minutes after takeoff, as it headed to Ballidogle, a training ground for Somalia’s elite troops.

Kulayigye explained that the chopper was en route from Mogadishu to Belidoogle airfield, situated approximately 90 kilometers northwest of Somalia’s capital, carrying four individuals. The US Africa Command oversees operations at the airport.

“The helicopter touched down unexpectedly, but all occupants emerged safe and sound. Investigations are mandatory following any air incident,” remarked Kulayigye.

Uganda contributes troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), alongside Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Burundi, heavily backed by US Africa Command’s assistance.

Air crashes frequent the region, yet none have been linked to Al-Shabaab insurgents trying to topple the fragile, UN-backed Somalia government. The militants lack the military prowess to down aircraft.

However, Al-Shabaab operates numerous checkpoints across Somalia, extorting funds to fuel their operations. Recent studies indicate they rake in up to $130 million annually from such activities.

Ugandan peacekeepers oversee significant portions of Mogadishu, Somalia’s largest city, but are set to withdraw from the Horn of Africa by the year’s end. The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission (AUSSOM), led by Egypt, is poised to take over.

