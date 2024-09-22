MSF Sounds the Alarm on Reduced Food Supplies for Sudanese Refugees in Eastern Chad

Geneva/Adré – The ongoing civil war in Sudan continues to displace thousands, sending them into desperate conditions in eastern Chad refugee camps, which have accommodated over half a million people since the conflict flared in April 2023.

In Aboutengue camp, around 44,500 Sudanese refugees, primarily women and children, grapple with drastic food ration cuts and shabby living conditions due to inadequate shelter.

“Life here is gut-wrenchingly worse than before the war in Sudan,” expresses Jimiya, who fled with her family to Aboutengue in July 2023. “Initially, food was manageable, but now we’re only getting sorghum and oil, which is unpalatable without fresh ingredients. Feeding our children has become nearly impossible.”

Since February, the leading humanitarian agency handling food relief has gradually slashed rations. They cite impending funding shortfalls as the cause behind severe supply disruptions and delays.

“We are closely monitoring these constant food shortages,” states Danielle Borges, MSF’s Emergency Coordinator in East Chad. “If this continues, it could spark a new food crisis in these camps.”

Aboutengue camp’s secluded location severely limits livelihood opportunities, making refugees heavily reliant on substandard food aid. Lack of food and financial support forces women to venture into nearby forests for firewood, one of the few ways to earn a living but fraught with danger.

However, this task isn’t without peril. “Some people in the forest threaten us, claiming we’re trespassing,” reveals Aziza, a mother of seven. “Some of us have even faced physical assault.”

Dry firewood bundles fetch 1 to 3 euros in informal camp markets. Desperation drives refugees into firewood collection despite the risks.

“For women in Aboutengue camp, collecting firewood has unfortunately become a necessary danger due to insufficient food and financial aid,” says Atsuhiko Ochiai, MSF Project Coordinator. “This task exposes them to violence, but necessity leaves them no alternative. Tragically, assaults continue.”

Reduced food portions threaten to spike malnutrition rates, especially among children. “Every month, MSF treats hundreds of children for acute malnutrition in Aboutengue camp,” warns Borges. “This issue could escalate if food shortages persist.”

In Metché, two hours from Adré, the situation is equally dire. Many refugees scrape by on just one meal a day. Though food distributions occurred recently in Metché, Alacha, and Arkoum camps, refugees receive minimal caloric intake per portion.

The inpatient therapeutic feeding center (ITFC) at MSF Metché hospital has witnessed a surge in children with acute malnutrition complications, with 11 children relapsing within just a month from Alacha and Arkoum camps.

Enhanced nutritional support and logistics are crucial to forestall further decline. Yet, gaps in consistent funding amplify refugees’ trials. “This crisis isn’t getting the attention and funding it desperately needs,” insists Borges. “Without immediate substantial aid, we are on the brink of a significate humanitarian disaster.”

“We appreciate the NGOs’ help,” notes Jimiya, “but we require ample food, decent shelter, and job opportunities to reclaim our dignity.”

MSF has been providing indispensable medical care, water, and sanitation in Aboutengue camp for over a year, including treating malnutrition and distributing essentials like soap, mosquito nets, and jerrycans. Despite their efforts, around 14,000 refugees still endure deplorable shelter conditions, living in makeshift structures 14 months since relocation.

Cece Leadon