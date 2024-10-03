SomaliaWest Africa

Turkish Ship Embarks on Hydrocarbon Exploration Mission in Somalia

The Turkish seismic ship, Oruç Reis, is set to embark on a mission to Somalia this weekend, as mentioned by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

Minister Bayraktar broke the news about this expedition during an assembly held in Ankara on October 2.

A recent accord between Türkiye and Somalia allows exploration for hydrocarbons in three specific offshore blocks.

According to the agreement concluded in July, Türkiye has obtained the sole rights to explore and produce hydrocarbons in blocs each spanning about 5,000 square kilometers.

Two of these zones lie approximately 50 kilometers off the Somali shoreline, with the third resting 100 kilometers offshore.

Oruç Reis will engage in crucial seismic surveys expected to last for months, potentially paving the way for drilling and unearthing reserves, the Minister noted earlier.

Calling the pact a “monumental stride” for both nations, Bayraktar stated the ship would proceed with a team of 50 crew members and five auxiliary vessels to Somalia.

Türkiye operates a flotilla of seven ships dedicated to maritime hydrocarbon exploration and production, featuring the Oruç Reis and its counterpart, Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, along with drilling vessels Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

