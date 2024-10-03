Somalia Enhances Search and Rescue Efforts with Global SAR Drills

During a lively drill in Mogadishu, Somali authorities diligently track seafaring vessels from their Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC). This exercise is part of an ongoing effort to enhance search and rescue operations. Credit/ EUCAP Somalia

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is amping up its game to improve SAR, or search and rescue, initiatives in both the aviation and maritime sectors. Partnering up with EUCAP Somalia and a bunch of European allies, they’re working hard to patch up challenges that have gnawed at them for ages, kind of like persistent termites on wood.

Somali honchos in Mogadishu rolled out a table-top drill, pulling inspiration from real-life marinara mishaps. This shindig, orchestrated by EUCAP Somalia along with the EU’s Critical Maritime Routes in the Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO II) scheme, saw big shots from agencies like the MRCC and the Somali Police Force’s Coast Guard. They tapped into the Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) platform to dial up real-time chatter with MRCCs in places like Mombasa and Yemen.

Over at Aden Adde International Airport, a pow-wow between maritime and aeronautical buffs busted through into fresh territory. For perhaps the first time, maestros from both the Somali MRCC and Somalia Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) had a chinwag about getting SAR operations to jive with universal norms. Mirawk Mohamud Ahmed, MRCC’s linchpin, and Abdi Aden, SCAA’s SAR honcho, piloted the conversations about syncing their hustle so rescue efforts would be sharp, coordinated, and spot on.

“This meetup marks a monumental stride in harmonizing the dance between Somalia’s sea and sky SAR endeavors,” noted Mirawk Mohamud Ahmed. He emphasized it aligns with global standards.

Per an EUCAP Somalia briefing, these mock escapades let Somali authorities go hands-on with emergency scenarios, soaking up best strategies and hard-earned wisdom to solidify their SAR chops.

This whole shebang was synced with World Maritime Day on September 26, 2024, crafted to give a nudge to the nation’s crisis-ready blueprint.

Somalia’s hurdles are no small potatoes. Gambling along storied sea conduits, they’ve wrestled with trepidation and piracy, layering complications to rescue gigs. Yet, with these kinds of commitments, there’s a buoyant hope in the air—a flicker of belief that Somalia can stand more robust as a guardian of these critical waters.

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring