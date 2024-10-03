East Africa

Kenya’s Inflation Rate Drops to 3.6% in September

By axadle

An employee clutches some bread loaves in a Nairobi supermarket, Kenya on May 8, 2017. © Baz Ratner/Reuters File Photo

Hold onto your hats because Kenya’s inflation (KECPI=ECI) dipped to 3.6% in September, compared with 4.4% in the prior month, as revealed by official statistics on Wednesday.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, month-on-month inflation showed a slight uptick of 0.2% from a stagnant 0.0% the previous month.

Aiming for a sweet spot, Kenya eyes an inflation rate between 2.5% and 7.5% over the medium haul. The central bank is slated to divulge its next interest rate verdict on October 8.

Scooping off 25 basis points from its prime lending rate (KECBIR=ECI), the central bank eased the monetary policy a touch in August, citing inflation’s cozy nest below the midpoint of its aim.

Story by George Obulutsa; Craft by Tom Hogue

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring

