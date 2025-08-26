Somalia’s Election Agreement Divides Opposition on Constitutional Changes

Somalia’s Delicate Dance: Election Accord Offers Hope Amid Political Discord

In a move designed to steady Somalia’s precarious political landscape, an agreement has been struck between the federal government and elements of the opposition to undo contentious constitutional changes enacted earlier this year. While the accord attempts to put the state on a path towards unity, a bifurcated opposition raises questions about Somalia’s future stability.

The Election Accord: A Path to Political Reconciliation?

Somalia’s political turmoil has reached a potential turning point with the announcement of an agreement that walks back some of the divisive constitutional reforms of 2024. These reforms, which expanded presidential powers at the cost of weakening federal-regional ties, had sparked widespread discontent. Now, in a development described as “concession-driven,” the Federal Parliament will once again have the authority to elect the president, moving away from direct presidential elections.

The rollback preserves the indirect parliamentary election system, with federal member state leaders retaining the power to select parliamentary members, while pledging a future transition towards a more democratic “one-person, one-vote” system. The new framework emphasizes a balance of power, with the president retaining the power to appoint a prime minister subject to parliamentary approval.

A notable compromise is the inclusion of a mechanism for political groups to qualify for national party status if they secure at least 10 percent of parliamentary seats, a nod towards political inclusivity.

Divisions Within the Opposition

Despite the optimism surrounding this agreement, it has not been universally embraced. The Somali Salvation Forum, a key opposition coalition, finds itself cleaved. Four of its leaders have put their signatures on the accord alongside representatives from Villa Somalia, the presidential office. However, leaders like Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame of the Wadajir Party have publicly criticized the deal, suggesting it only reflects the views of its signatories, rather than a consensus within the Forum.

Warsame has voiced concerns over broader governmental issues, including the handling of the Gedo region crisis, management of federal state relations, and financial integrity. He asserts that the agreement’s limited focus fails to address the full scope of Somalia’s constitutional and governance challenges.

Implications for Somalia’s Political Future

The agreement has essentially created two parallel paths within the political opposition—those who see it as a stepping stone towards national reconciliation and those who remain entrenched in opposition. Former big political figures such as Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke are actively engaging with international stakeholders, seeking to drum up support and establish a political platform capable of contesting future elections under the new framework.

However, skepticism looms. The Forum, which chose not to endorse the deal, has yet to announce a formal response but shows no signs of backing down from its critical stance. A significant realignment or resolution seems unlikely without their participation.

The Regional Dimension

The success of this accord hinges on support from regional states like Northeastern State and Jubaland, whose relationships with Mogadishu were severed following the 2024 amendments. Absent their cooperation, aspirations for nationwide democratic elections may be thwarted.

Furthermore, ambiguity persists regarding term lengths, a crucial component unresolved by the agreement. Previously extended from four to five years, this issue remains a point of contention that could fuel further division.

Moving Forward: Challenges and Opportunities

With these developments, Somalia stands at a political crossroads. On paper, the election accord represents a tentative step towards restoring federal unity, but the persistent schisms within the opposition and unresolved regional dynamics cast a shadow on its potential efficacy.

Can Somalia parlay this election accord into a real transition towards democratic governance, or will the fractures revealed in the government’s latest compromise endure and deepen? The answer may lie in the hands of those willing to embrace dialogue and consensus-building over division and discord.

Somalia’s political trials resonate globally, reflecting broader challenges faced by post-conflict societies striving to balance local traditions with the demands of modern governance. As the nation charts its course, it joins a chorus of states worldwide grappling with maintaining democratic integrity amidst diverse, and often contentious, political landscapes.

In a world where populism and authoritarianism sometimes cloud democratic aspirations, Somalia’s cautious steps toward consensus remind us that the journey toward inclusive governance is neither swift nor straightforward, but vitally important.

By Ali Musa

