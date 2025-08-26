Gambian Mothers Reveal Continued Infancy FGM Practices Despite Legal Prohibition

Breaking the Silence: The Enduring Battle Against Female Genital Mutilation in The Gambia

Despite a national ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) that has been in place since 2015, the practice remains alarmingly prevalent in The Gambia. The echoes of tradition still resound through communities, fueled by mothers and older women who cling to the rituals passed down through generations. In a country where nearly half the population identifies as Muslim, cultural and religious beliefs intertwine, creating a complex landscape where modern notions of rights and bodily autonomy clash with age-old customs.

The Unseen Struggle

Recent surveys paint a contradictory portrait of the situation. While over 50% of mothers with young daughters report not having subjected their children to FGM, those figures mask a darker reality: many still follow the practice, often in secret. Some vulnerable girls face this painful procedure before they even approach their first birthday, snatched too soon from their childhood innocence into a cycle of pain that is often cloaked in the guise of tradition.

Hulay Damba, once a practitioner of FGM, shares her story with a heavy heart. “I learned this from my grandmother, and I thought I was preserving our culture,” she reflects with a mix of regret and resilience. “But now I see it as a cycle of enforcement. Each generation learns the same painful lesson.” Her words echo the sentiments of many, revealing how the weight of tradition can be both a source of pride and a burden borne in silence.

The act of mutilation itself, often shrouded in secrecy, is portrayed by practitioners as a necessary step for maintaining a girl’s purity, and consequently, her market value in marriage. Ignoring the evident health risks—including severe bleeding, infections, and complications during childbirth—some communities uphold these rituals to ensure cultural conformity. Fatou Baldeh, a fierce advocate from Women in Liberation and Leadership, emphasizes that this dilemma often leaves women trapped as both victims and enforcers of a violent tradition. “We must dismantle the structures that pressure women into performing this act,” she insists, her voice laced with urgency. “Right now, the system is still very much in place.”

Cultural Ties and Global Implications

The realities faced by Gambian women are reflections of a much broader issue that spans continents—where cultural practices undermine progress toward gender equality. While The Gambia enforces a law against FGM, grassroots movements remain critical to dismantling the entrenched beliefs that allow these practices to persist. Programs aimed at educating communities on the health risks associated with FGM and promoting alternative rites of passage are gaining traction.

Any effective action plan must prioritize women’s voices as central to the conversation. As many of the advocates themselves are women like Fatou and Hulay, they walk a fine line, challenging traditions that have shaped their identities while striving for change. “We have to talk about it. If we don’t speak, nothing will change,” Fatou emphasizes, capturing the urgency that underscores their mission.

Increased awareness about the risks of FGM among communities is essential. Support Systems: Creating safe spaces for women to share their experiences and seek help can empower them to reject harmful practices.

Involving younger generations in discussions can reframe the narrative around tradition and modernity. Policy Advocacy: Stronger enforcement of existing laws and promotion of alternative rites can help reduce FGM prevalence.

The Road Ahead

As The Gambia navigates its contradictions, the resilience of women like Fatou and Hulay ignites hope for change. Their stories serve as reminders that while laws can be enacted, true transformation requires a shift in mindset. The fight against FGM is not just a local challenge but a pressing global issue that reflects the ongoing struggle for women’s rights everywhere. As international attention grows, so too does the responsibility to listen, learn, and act.

How do we empower communities to embrace progress while respecting cultural contexts? That is the question we must confront together—because the dignity and future of so many young girls hang in the balance. Their right to a life free from violence and pain is not just a local concern but a universal human right.

In a world connected by our shared humanity, the scars of tradition must not govern the futures of the next generation. It is time to break the cycle.

By Ali Musa

