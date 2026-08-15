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Saturday, August 15, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Italian Police Recover €9 Million in Art Stolen During Heist
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Italian Police Recover €9 Million in Art Stolen During Heist

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 15, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 1-minute read
Italian police recover €9m worth of art stolen in heist

Three paintings by French masters Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse and Paul Cezanne have been recovered after being stolen from a museum near Parma in northern Italy, police said.

The works were found by officers from the Carabinieri’s cultural heritage protection unit following a complex investigation into the theft.

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The recovered paintings are Renoir’s “Les Poissons” (“The Fish”), Matisse’s “Odalisque sur la Terrasse” (“Odalisque on the Terrace”) and Cezanne’s “Tasse et Plat de Cerises” (“Cup and Plate of Cherries”).

Renoir’s “Les Poissons”

Matisse’s “Odalisque on the Terrace”

Cezanne’s ‘Cup and Plate of Cherries’

The paintings disappeared from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma, during the night of 22 to 23 March.

Police released footage of the burglary showing two masked men climbing through a window, removing the three paintings from the wall and fleeing almost immediately. The entire break-in took less than three minutes.

Watch: Moment €9m worth of art stolen in heist

Read more:Selling stolen art is tricky, so why even bother heisting it?

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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