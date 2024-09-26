Somalia and Turkey Ink Agreement on Intelligence Sharing to Tackle Terrorism and Money Laundering

Somali and Turkish officials have inked a bilateral pact to bolster cooperation in the realm of financial intelligence. Captured at the signing event in Ankara, we have Amina Mohamed Ali, at the helm of Somalia’s Financial Reporting Center (center), alongside Hassan Keymak, who steers Turkey’s Financial Intelligence Unit (MASAK) (right).

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and Turkey have cemented an accord to elevate collaboration on financial intelligence sharing. This landmark agreement, signed in Ankara, unites Somalia’s Financial Reporting Center with Turkey’s MASAK, marking a significant leap in combating financial misdeeds like money laundering and terrorism financing.

High-profile attendees graced the ceremony, featuring Somalia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Fathu’diin Ali Mohamed, and the directors of both nations’ financial watchdogs: Somalia’s Amina Mohamed Ali and Turkey’s Hassan Keymak.

By focusing on thwarting financial crimes through timely data and expertise exchange, the Somali government underscored the deal’s critical role in strengthening efforts to neutralize money laundering and terrorist financing.

“This agreement underscores our shared resolve to dismantle financial crime networks, especially those channelling funds to unlawful undertakings, including terrorism,” stated the Somali government.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance the gathering, analysis, and sharing of financial intelligence, ensuring a unified stance against financial crimes plaguing both countries. Additionally, Somalia and Turkey pledged to partner on training initiatives, workshops, and capacity-building ventures geared towards sharpening the proficiency and effectiveness of their respective financial intelligence teams.