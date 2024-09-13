Somalia Aims to Mitigate the Effects of Droughts

MOGADISHU (Xinhua) — On Wednesday, food security experts from Somalia, the United Nations (UN), and assorted global organizations pledged to initiate preemptive measures to counter the effects of extended droughts afflicting East Africa.

Gathering at the National Climate Co-Production, Application, and Action Planning forum in Mogadishu, Somalia’s bustling capital, the delegates aimed to tackle issues plaguing at-risk communities, especially those residing in drought-prone regions.

This summit united climate scholars, strategists, and representatives spanning key areas such as agriculture, water resources, disaster risk management, and humanitarian aid, all to evaluate climate forecasts and craft proactive strategies.

“We discussed critical forecasts indicating below-average rainfall, delayed rain cycles, and above-normal temperatures in Somalia,” detailed a collective statement from the Somali government, broadcasted from Mogadishu.

The FAO’s October-November-December outlook signals a significant chance (over 50 percent) of reduced rainfall driven by La Nina. Furthermore, there’s a substantial 60 percent probability of delayed rains specifically in southern and central Somalia, according to the FAO.

At the forum, participants underscored their unified commitment to prompt and data-driven anticipatory actions.

Experts noted that the expected high temperatures paired with insufficient rainfall could drastically deplete soil moisture through intensifying evapotranspiration, severely impacting crop and fodder output, particularly in areas reliant on rain-fed agriculture and pastoralism.

Contingents from the UN, Somali government, World Meteorological Organization, and the Climate Prediction and Applications Center of IGAD agreed to boost drought forecasting capabilities, utilize advanced long-range tools, and enhance climate information dissemination to inform multi-sector decisions.

“We have mapped out plans highlighting early warnings, reinforcing drought-resistant farming practices, and ensuring urgent aid delivery to those hit hardest,” confirmed the government.

By tailoring specific sector advisories and action plans, Somalia aims to mitigate climate risks and safeguard the well-being, livelihoods, and assets of its most vulnerable citizens. ■