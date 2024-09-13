Report: IS-Somalia Emerges as Financial Center; Leader May Ascend to Top IS Position

According to a report, IS-Somalia manages to fund terrorist activities in multiple African nations.

Omar Mahmood, a senior researcher with the International Crisis Group (ICG), remarked that IS-Somalia’s influence extends beyond Somalia’s borders to a greater extent than that of al-Shabab.

“Al-Shabab is undeniably a larger menace,” conveyed Mahmood. “However, IS-Somalia has endured significant challenges and established itself within the broader Islamic State network, particularly as a crucial financial hub among its affiliates.”

ICG revealed that the Islamic State revamped its African operations in 2020, assigning oversight of affiliates in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique to their Somalia headquarters in Northeastern State.

Reports claim IS-Somalia commands between 100 and 400 militants in northern Somalia, with approximately half being foreign nationals. Earlier this year, six Moroccans affiliated with the Islamic State were apprehended by Northeastern State authorities and subsequently deported.

The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project indicated an uptick in IS-Somalia’s actions since May. They’ve launched numerous attacks on security forces and business centers.

The group has also expanded its influence in the port city of Bosaso and nearby areas through an extortion racket that bankrolls their operations.

Kenyan counterterrorism expert Richard Tuta explained that Somalia’s weak central government has facilitated the country’s role as a financial hub for IS.

“Somalia’s feeble institutions make it susceptible to exploitation,” Tuta commented. “Fundraising for terrorism can be executed through both lawful and illicit means. The country’s strategic position and porous borders, surrounded by ocean, complicate surveillance efforts.”

In May, U.S. airstrikes targeted IS leader Abdulqadir Mumin in Somalia, although Mumin survived the attack.

Mahmood pointed out that if Mumin ascends to lead the Islamic State, it would mark a significant step for the group’s sway in Africa.

“His leadership role remains contested,” Mahmood acknowledged. “Others are also considered for the position. If designated, it would signify the growing importance of the Islamic State on the African continent.”

Northeastern State authorities have apprehended numerous IS members in the Bari region. Some were sentenced to prison, while others faced execution for terrorist activities and the killing of civilians or government security forces.

ICG has called for collaboration between the Somali government in Mogadishu and Northeastern State authorities to combat IS-Somalia. They also urged international actors to closely monitor the group’s undertakings.