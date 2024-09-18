Somali Troops Reclaim Key Al-Shabaab Stronghold in Central Region

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali National Army (SNA) has successfully retaken a pivotal Al-Shabaab bastion, emphasizing their growing capability to combat violent extremism. They are also progressively assuming security duties once managed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The departing ATMIS team will be substituted next year by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), under Egyptian leadership, yet with heightened responsibilities shifted to local forces.

Military insiders revealed that forces struck the Mudug region’s strategic Baraag Ali-Gaduud village, roughly 50 kilometers west of Harardhere, a known Al-Shabaab stronghold.

Operations expelled militants from their dens following preemptive strikes intended to forestall planned civilian attacks. This diminished the capacity for an aggressive campaign against Al-Shabaab.

Recently, President Ahmed Kaliye, known as Qoorqoor, appealed to Northeastern State’s Said Abdullahi Deni for military backing, addressing Al-Shabaab’s continuous efforts to seize control of Mudug. This region holds significant economic importance in Central Somalia.

For two years now, the SNA has conducted precision operations in Mudug, making the recapture of Baraag Ali-Gaduud a substantial tactical and strategic victory in securing the area.

Local militias have played a crucial role in combating Al-Shabaab, especially in central regions, forming an effective partnership with the Somali National Army.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had vowed a relentless campaign against Al-Shabaab upon assuming office, during which over 5,000 militants have reportedly been neutralized. Operations have also seen the support of the US Africa Command.

