Somalia’s Top Court Confirms Death Penalty for Man Who Set Pregnant Wife on Fire

Sayid Ali Moalim Daoud faces the bench during his hearing on September 18, 2024, as the Somali Supreme Court reaffirms his death penalty for the murder of his pregnant spouse, Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz. CREDIT/ SNTV

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali Supreme Court has ratified the death sentence of Sayid Ali Moalim Daoud for the brutal slaying of his expectant wife, Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz, dismissing his appeal and validating the judgments from the lower courts. Chief Justice Bashe Ahmed Yusuf delivered the definitive verdict, declaring Daoud guilty of intentionally taking his wife’s life. This ruling concludes a nine-month legal saga that has ignited public indignation and highlighted the pressing crisis of domestic violence in Somalia.

Daoud faced accusations of immolating his wife in their Mogadishu residence in late January 2024 following a domestic altercation. Luul, an esteemed worker at Aden Abdulle International Airport and mother of six, succumbed to her grievous injuries at Erdogan Hospital. Throughout the trial, Daoud confessed to igniting the blaze but contended it was not his aim to kill her. Prosecutors, however, presented compelling evidence, including the charred remains of Abdiaziz’s phone and testimonies from witnesses, notably their children, asserting that Daoud’s actions were premeditated.

The Banadir Regional Court initially handed down a death sentence to Daoud on March 6. Despite the defense’s plea that the fire was an accident, the Banadir Court of Appeal upheld the capital punishment after numerous hearings. The Supreme Court’s decision, articulated by Chief Justice Yusuf, endorsed the lower courts’ conclusions and called for the immediate enactment of the sentence.

The kin of Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz applauded the Supreme Court’s ruling, feeling a sense of justice after enduring months of persistent advocacy. They had refrained from burying Luul until a judgment was rendered and had rebuffed offers of “blood money” for Daoud’s clemency. Luul’s family insisted on the swift execution of Daoud’s sentence.