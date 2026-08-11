 Skip to content
Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Ilhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District
Breaking News
Ilhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional DistrictZimbabwe Mourns Following Lake Kariba Boat DisasterFerry Capsizes, Leaving 15 Dead and 27 MissingZelensky Says Russia Used North Korean Missiles in Deadly AttackSomali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup historySomalia Strengthens Flood Preparedness Amid Super El Niño Heavy Rain ConcernsIlhan Omar Wins Democratic Primary in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional DistrictZimbabwe Mourns Following Lake Kariba Boat DisasterFerry Capsizes, Leaving 15 Dead and 27 MissingZelensky Says Russia Used North Korean Missiles in Deadly AttackSomali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan poised to make UEFA Super Cup historySomalia Strengthens Flood Preparedness Amid Super El Niño Heavy Rain Concerns
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali referee receives UEFA Super Cup assignment after World Cup exclusion

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 11, 2026 3 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 3-minute read
Somali referee receives UEFA Super Cup assignment after World Cup exclusion
Somali referee receives UEFA Super Cup assignment after World Cup exclusion

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan lands UEFA Super Cup role after World Cup setback

Omar Abdulkadir Artan will referee Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, giving the Somali official a major European assignment just weeks after he was prevented from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

- Advertisement -

FIFA had named the 34-year-old among its World Cup referees, but he was refused entry when he arrived at Miami International Airport ahead of the tournament, Al Jazeera reported.

The US Department of State told AFP that Artan was “associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations” and consequently deemed ineligible to enter the United States.

Artan denied the allegations. His return to Somalia prompted widespread anger over the decision, with supporters greeting him as a hero.

“It was a very tough period,” Artan said in an interview published on UEFA’s website.

“A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed sympathy with Artan at the time, describing the situation as “unfortunate” while noting that FIFA did not control every part of the process.

Artan has since been handed a significant new opportunity.

UEFA appointed him for the Super Cup contest between Champions League holders PSG and Europa League winners Aston Villa. The match will mark his first officiating appearance in Europe.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here, and I’m really proud,” Artan told UEFA.

“As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams.”

In 2024, Artan became the first Somali referee to oversee a match at the Africa Cup of Nations. Taking charge of one of European football’s most prominent annual fixtures adds another landmark to his career.

“When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment,” he said.

UEFA said its cooperation agreement with the Confederation of African Football, signed in April, was among the factors behind Artan’s selection.

The appointment also comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between UEFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

UEFA has opposed a proposal to open the World Cup to private investors, while European football authorities have also threatened to boycott FIFA competitions as they seek to pressure Infantino to resign.

Artan, however, is concentrating on the assignment rather than the wider dispute.

Denied the chance to referee at the World Cup after being unable to enter the United States, he will instead take charge of a high-profile PSG-Aston Villa fixture in Europe.

“Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great,” Artan said.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,248 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed