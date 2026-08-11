Somali referee receives UEFA Super Cup assignment after World Cup exclusion

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FIFA had named the 34-year-old among its World Cup referees, but he was refused entry when he arrived at Miami International Airport ahead of the tournament, Al Jazeera…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan lands UEFA Super Cup role after World Cup setback

Omar Abdulkadir Artan will referee Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup meeting between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, giving the Somali official a major European assignment just weeks after he was prevented from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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FIFA had named the 34-year-old among its World Cup referees, but he was refused entry when he arrived at Miami International Airport ahead of the tournament, Al Jazeera reported.

The US Department of State told AFP that Artan was “associated with suspected members of terrorist organisations” and consequently deemed ineligible to enter the United States.

Artan denied the allegations. His return to Somalia prompted widespread anger over the decision, with supporters greeting him as a hero.

“It was a very tough period,” Artan said in an interview published on UEFA’s website.

“A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed sympathy with Artan at the time, describing the situation as “unfortunate” while noting that FIFA did not control every part of the process.

Artan has since been handed a significant new opportunity.

UEFA appointed him for the Super Cup contest between Champions League holders PSG and Europa League winners Aston Villa. The match will mark his first officiating appearance in Europe.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here, and I’m really proud,” Artan told UEFA.

“As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams.”

In 2024, Artan became the first Somali referee to oversee a match at the Africa Cup of Nations. Taking charge of one of European football’s most prominent annual fixtures adds another landmark to his career.

“When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment,” he said.

UEFA said its cooperation agreement with the Confederation of African Football, signed in April, was among the factors behind Artan’s selection.

The appointment also comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between UEFA and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

UEFA has opposed a proposal to open the World Cup to private investors, while European football authorities have also threatened to boycott FIFA competitions as they seek to pressure Infantino to resign.

Artan, however, is concentrating on the assignment rather than the wider dispute.

Denied the chance to referee at the World Cup after being unable to enter the United States, he will instead take charge of a high-profile PSG-Aston Villa fixture in Europe.

“Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great,” Artan said.