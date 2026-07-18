Somali Business Community Contests Cabinet Appointment to Chamber Leadership, Citing Legal Process

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Saturday July 18, 2026

Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chairman Mahmoud Abdi Gabeyre

A dispute over the leadership of Somalia’s main business body has intensified after the Cabinet appointed an interim chairman to the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), prompting the Chamber to say the decision breaches the law governing its affairs.

The Cabinet recently appointed Yasin Mahmoud Ibar as interim SCCI chairman, replacing Mahmoud Abdi Gabeyre. The Chamber has refused to accept the change, arguing that its leaders must be selected through democratic elections involving the business community and regional chambers of commerce.

In a statement, the SCCI said the Cabinet’s decision conflicts with the legal framework that created the Chamber as an independent institution for the private sector.

“The Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an independent institution representing the business community, and its leadership must be elected by its members in accordance with the law, not appointed,” the Chamber said.

The SCCI pointed to the law governing the Chamber, as well as directives issued by the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Commerce in 2017. It said those provisions require the chairman and other office bearers to be elected by members of the business community.

It also said Somalia’s federal structure requires regional chambers of commerce to take part in choosing national leaders, a process intended to ensure representation across the country. Respecting those procedures, the Chamber said, is central to protecting its independence, legitimacy and credibility.

The Chamber cautioned that appointing its leaders through government action could undermine trust among investors, development partners and international business organisations as Somalia gains recognition as an emerging commercial hub in the Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s economy has seen deeper regional integration, with trade involving Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia growing steadily in recent years. Somali entrepreneurs remain active in cross-border trade, logistics, livestock exports, telecommunications, construction and financial services, underscoring the country’s role in regional commerce.

Analysts say independent business institutions play an important part in drawing investment and maintaining Somalia’s economic reform agenda. They argue that following established legal processes can bolster investor confidence and signal respect for the rule of law.

The SCCI called on the Federal Government to uphold the legal provisions governing the Chamber and support a transparent election. It said it would not recognise an interim chairman or administration installed outside the process prescribed by law, maintaining that only leaders elected by the business community have authority to represent Somalia’s private sector at home and abroad.

Business leaders have credited Mohammed Gabeyre with helping recast Somalia as a rising business destination in the Horn of Africa. During his tenure, Gabeyre has represented Somalia at regional and international investment forums, advocated for trade and private-sector reforms, and promoted the country as an appealing investment destination.