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Sunday, July 26, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Puntland State Accuses Somalia’s ‘Term-Expired’ Federal Leaders of Military Mobilization
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Puntland State Accuses Somalia’s ‘Term-Expired’ Federal Leaders of Military Mobilization

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 26, 2026 2 min read
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Puntland State Accuses Somalia’s ‘Term-Expired’ Federal Leaders of Military Mobilization
Puntland State Accuses Somalia’s ‘Term-Expired’ Federal Leaders of Military Mobilization

Puntland State Says Somalia’s ‘Term-Expired’ Federal Leaders Are Moving Forces to Destabilize State

AXADLE, Puntland State — Puntland State has accused Somalia’s “term-expired” federal leadership of directing military movements that it says are designed to unsettle the northeastern state, while cautioning neighboring Galmudug not to permit its airports or territory to be used for transporting troops and armed groups.

In a July 25 statement, Puntland State said it was closely following what it characterized as military activity led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, whose mandate Puntland State describes as expired.

The administration alleged that the purpose of the deployments was to “incite conflict” and weaken Puntland State’s governing system.

The statement further addressed the status of security units operating in Puntland State, saying no force called “PSF” was legally part of the Puntland State Defense Forces. It also said forces registered under Somalia’s Federal Government had no authorization to carry out military operations in areas administered by Puntland State.

Galmudug warned over transit routes

Puntland State called on neighboring Galmudug State to prevent airports and territory under its control from being used as corridors for troops, military hardware or armed groups allegedly being prepared for operations against Puntland State.

Authorities in Garowe said Puntland State and Galmudug have long maintained ties rooted in peaceful coexistence, security coordination and neighborly relations, and warned that any steps undermining those ties could carry serious consequences.

Puntland State also appealed to the international community to pay attention to the developments.

The accusation comes as political friction persists between Puntland State and Somalia’s federal government over constitutional arrangements, the balance of federal authority and the country’s broader political direction.

Puntland State ended its statement by urging residents to stay alert and defend their territory and state institutions.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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