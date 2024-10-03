Opposition Urges NCC to Focus on Prompt Elections and State-Building Initiatives

Mogadishu (AX) – As regional and federal leaders banter and confer during the second day of the National Consultative Council (NCC) huddle, attention swings onto the looming elections, national security woes, and the precarious balance of political harmony.

Insiders whisper that these bigwigs aim to tackle the thorny issue of regional state leaders who are overstaying their welcome, with critics clamoring for timely elections.

The opposition ain’t beating around the bush; they’ve blasted warnings against any cheeky maneuvers to stretch the federal and regional leaders’ terms. They’re telling the NCC to put the pedal to the metal on bolstering government institutions and firing up state-building drives.

Grapevine chatter suggests that high on the agenda is crafting plans for a hitch-free voting affair and squaring off against security hurdles served up by Al-Shabaab and other factions.

This pow-wow sees big cheeses from Jubaland, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Galmudug pulling up chairs, joined by Mogadishu’s mayor, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, and his sidekick deputy.

Yet, conspicuously missing in action is Northeastern State President Said Abdullahi Deni, who’s locked in a political tango with federal honchos, particularly clashing with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

This palaver’s outcome is likely to carve out the path forward for Somalia’s political scene, amid rising calls for accountability and clear-as-day governance.

Edited by: Ali Musa

