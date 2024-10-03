Exploring the Meeting of Somali Political Leaders at the NCC in Mogadishu

Inside Somali Political Leaders’ NCC Gathering in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Recently taking center stage, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud summoned a crucial meeting of the National Consultative Council (NCC) in Mogadishu. This rare assembly of Somali leadership comes amidst persistent security hurdles and pressing threats to the nation’s sovereignty.

Sparking off today, this Thursday gathering occurs as Somalia grapples with Ethiopian threats concerning Red Sea access. This tension prompted Somalia to forge a defense agreement with Egypt, consequently reshaping alliances throughout the Horn of Africa.

In attendance were the likes of Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe from Jubaland, Ali Gudlawe of Hirshabelle, Abdiaziz Laftagareen representing Southwest, Ahmed Kaliye Qoorqoor from Galmudug, Mogadishu’s own Mayor Yusuf Jimale, and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, all joining ranks under Hassan Sheikh’s leadership.

However, the conspicuous absence of Said Abdullahi Deni from Northeastern State was noted. His decision followed a fallout with the federal government over an unconsulted democratization process. Still, signs of reconciliation with Mogadishu emerged last week.

Informants close to the conference told Axadle the focus would heavily lean on national security, zeroing in on battling Al-Shabaab militants who keenly undermine Somali stability.

Moreover, a vibrant conversation on the nation’s democratization journey is on the agenda. Leadership will evaluate election model proposals, with President Hassan Sheikh championing universal suffrage over the long-standing clan-oriented selection.

Official word from Villa Somalia reads, “Discussions aim to speed up the fight against Al-Shabaab, advance democratization, and ensure prior NCC agreements are realized.” Adding, “Talks on statecraft, federal-state collaboration, and preserving peace are key.”

The nation’s offensive against al-Shabaab, running two years, shows significant gains like liberating pivotal locales. Efforts to dry up Al-Shabaab’s financial streams led to shuttering certain banks and mobile money channels.

Despite these victories, a potential hurdle emerges from the impending withdrawal of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces in January. Leaders will scrutinize the objectives of the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The meeting will also lay groundwork for enhancing Federal Government and Member State collaboration, vital for fostering nationwide peace and development. These relationships have been rather rocky and delicate.

Beyond Northeastern State woes, Hassan Sheikh’s rapport with Abdiaziz Laftagareen has been rocky, with accusations of meddling in Southwest’s domestic affairs. After initially refusing, Laftagareen has reconsidered and agreed to engage with the president.

AXADLETM