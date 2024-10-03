Luis Enrique’s Risky Decision to Exclude ‘Unprepared’ Dembélé Backfires Dramatically Against Arsenal

Luis Enrique made a bold call when he excluded Ousmane Dembélé from PSG’s lineup for their season’s most significant clash against Arsenal.

And boy, did it go sideways on Tuesday night. Real bad.

Despite being match-fit and performing well, Dembélé was sidelined by Enrique for perceived lack of dedication. The PSG boss believed he could win against a top-tier team without one of his star players.

“If you don’t meet the team’s standards, you’re not ready,” Enrique explained pre-match. To fill Dembélé’s considerable shoes — the forward already boasting four goals and three assists this season — Enrique opted for Désiré Doué and Lee Kang-in to team up with Bradley Barcola upfront.

But against Arsenal’s rock-solid backline, PSG’s forwards were mostly invisible at the Emirates Stadium. The fervent PSG fans might have outshone the players, as PSG went down 2-0 in the Champions League group stage.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal presented a more seasoned side, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring in the first half.

Despite the setbacks, Luis Enrique tried to rejig his lineup, introducing Randal Kolo Muani and Fabian Ruiz at the 64th-minute mark. The team did perk up a tad, but it was too little, too late.

“It’s easy to say in hindsight that one player should have played, and another shouldn’t,” remarked Enrique post-match.

With keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma under scrutiny for both goals, Enrique took the onus for the defeat.

“I’m accountable for the loss,” he said. “Their defense read our moves too well, while we couldn’t anticipate theirs.”

This was Arsenal’s first Champions League win after a draw against Atalanta last month. Meanwhile, PSG faced its inaugural defeat after an unbeaten start, including a win against Girona.

Doué, recruited for a whopping 50 million euros ($55 million) from Rennes in the summer, was preferred over the seasoned Kolo Muani. The young talent, highlighted during the Paris Olympics with a goal and an assist, looked overwhelmed under the north London spotlight. Lee Kang-in, similarly, faced stiff scrutiny throughout and struggled to carve out space.

Arteta, openly appreciative of Enrique, stuck to the same squad that trumped Leicester 4-2 in the Premier League, a gamble that paid off.

Both PSG and Arsenal chase their elusive first Champions League title.

Arsenal seized control, dictated the pace, dominated duels, and scored within 20 minutes.

“The Champions League demands different, really different from the Premier League, but I think we handled it well,” Arteta observed.

Trossard and Havertz up front were electric, keeping PSG’s defense on its toes. Trossard’s cross set up Havertz for the opener, as he outpaced Donnarumma to nod it in.

“This is huge for me,” Havertz shared, celebrating his third goal in a week. “I wasn’t one for duels back then, but now I thrive on them. Wins like this energize us.”

A glimmer of hope for PSG came from right-back Achraf Hakimi, who caused ripples on the right wing with his rapid pace, though Riccardo Calafiori kept him in check.

PSG had a chance to equalize when Nuno Mendes’s shot clipped the post. Arsenal upped their advantage in the 35th minute when Saka’s low free kick breezed through PSG’s defense into the net.

Early in the second half, Arsenal showcased beautiful, fluid soccer, with Gabriel Martinelli pushing Donnarumma to make a stellar save. PSG’s second-half highlight was Joao Neves’s shot, which Arsenal keeper David Raya tipped onto the woodwork.

“Arteta has been steering Arsenal for five years; I’ve been with my squad for just over a year,” Enrique reflected. “I know where I want to go, but I can’t predict how long it’ll take.”

Edited by: Ali Musa

