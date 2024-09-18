North Western State of Somalia Rights Commission Condemns MP Abiib’s Extended Imprisonment

Hargeisa (AX) — The North Western State of Somalia Human Rights Commission has voiced serious concerns about the extended incarceration of MP Mohamed Abiib, detained in Mandera Prison for over two weeks without proper charges. Abiib was apprehended at Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport on September 2 following his return from the UAE. This arrest occurred shortly after he publicly criticized President Muse Bihi’s administration.

The commission, after inspecting the detention center, reported that Abiib’s parliamentary immunity had been disregarded. They urged the North Western State of Somalia government to adhere to legal protocols, ensuring Abiib’s access to his rights and fair legal process.

“The continued detention of the MP without proper legal procedures is alarming,” the commission stated, emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding the MP’s rights.

The commission has called for immediate action to ensure Abiib receives proper legal treatment. Last Monday, North Western State of Somalia’s Parliament overwhelmingly voted—43 out of 47 lawmakers—to reject the charges against Abiib, which included allegations of treason, defamation of the military, and aiding the enemy. This marked the second time Parliament dismissed attempts to strip Abiib of his immunity and prosecute him.

Despite Parliament’s repeated efforts to dismiss the accusations against him, Abiib remains in custody, sparking public backlash and raising questions about the government’s respect for parliamentary immunity and due process.

The North Western State of Somalia government has defended its actions, announcing that Abiib will face trial on treason charges. Deputy Minister of Interior Abdillahi Hussein Mohamed stated that Abiib’s case had been pending for some time and claimed that the MP engaged in activities aimed at destabilizing North Western State of Somalia.

Abiib’s family has been persistent in their efforts to address his detention. His brother, Abdulqadir Abiib, noted that the family has faced restricted access and bureaucratic hurdles in their attempts to visit him. There have been unverified reports of physical mistreatment during his detention, exacerbating concerns over his well-being. The family has made repeated attempts to secure a meeting with President Muse Bihi to address Abiib’s detention, but these efforts have so far been unsuccessful. While the North Western State of Somalia Human Rights Commission reported that Abiib had not been mistreated, his continued detention without a trial date raises broader human rights issues.

