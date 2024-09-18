The Somali Region of Ethiopia Faces an Alarming Future as Climate Change Depletes Water Resources

After the late 2023 floods, stagnant water sprawled across the Genale River region in Dolo, Somali Region, Ethiopia, playing havoc with irrigated farmlands. (Photo: Radhika Singh/IWMI)

(Mogadishu AX) — An escalating water crisis in Ethiopia’s Somali Region now threatens over 350,000 people, according to a recent CGIAR report. Both refugee and local communities are battling crumbling water infrastructure, relentless climate change, and depleting resources. The urgency for immediate intervention is clearer than ever to safeguard livelihoods and lives.

Originally built to serve about 100,000 individuals, local water systems are now overwhelmed, catering to more than triple that number. Refugee camps, set up for smaller groups, now overflow with individuals escaping conflict and climate woes from Somalia. With temperatures set to spike up to 3.7°C by 2080, droughts and floods have not only become more common but have also put extreme pressure on these water systems, causing recurrent breakdowns. Desperate, communities turn to unsafe water sources. “We’re now down to pure survival,” the report states.

The study forecasts a temperature rise of 3.7°C by 2080 in the area, which would amplify heatwaves and water shortages.

Floods and droughts exacerbate the crisis. In 2023, extraordinary flooding crippled the water infrastructure, leaving communities stranded without safe drinking water for weeks. During dry spells, the rivers run low, making water pumping nearly impossible where it’s most needed. The situation is even more dire with rising fuel prices, turning water extraction and purification into an increasingly expensive endeavor.

Host and refugee communities, often intertwined through shared cultural and religious bonds, find themselves clashing over scarce water resources. Tensions flare when water supplies dwindle, leading to unauthorized private water connections that aggravate shortages in essential facilities like hospitals and schools.

To anticipate and mitigate the impact of climate extremes, the report recommends proactive measures. This includes tapping into new clean water sources like boreholes and exploring solar-powered water systems to lower operational costs and dependence on unreliable diesel. While locating viable borehole sites remains a challenge, the report implies continued exploration of alternative water sources and recycling methods, such as using greywater for household gardening.

Improved water harvesting systems, fortified infrastructure, and community trust in climate forecasts are key elements of this approach.

The report emphasizes the importance of blending traditional and contemporary meteorological knowledge to foster community trust in weather predictions. For instance, collaboration between meteorological experts and local elders in regions like Gode has sharpened disaster readiness, serving as a model for other regions facing similar predicaments.

Though grim, the water crisis in Ethiopia’s Somali Region is part of a broader issue across the Horn of Africa. Interlinked challenges of climate change, resource scarcity, and migration often spur conflict and displacement. The report calls for a unified effort among local governments, humanitarian bodies, and communities to adopt adaptive water management strategies.