Members of the Lower House introduce a proposal criticizing the Foreign Minister for supposed mismanagement

Mogadishu (AX) — A coalition of Somali Lower House legislators has put forth a motion targeting Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, critiquing his stewardship of the ministry.

The motion was formally submitted to the parliamentary leaders on Saturday.

These lawmakers accused Fiqi of hoarding authority within the ministry, alleging that its activities grind to a halt whenever he is traveling.

Additionally, they flagged issues of purported misappropriation, mentioning private companies allegedly exploiting the ministry’s stamp, thereby charging citizens extra fees for services. They suggested a significant portion of this money never makes it to the federal treasury.

Minister Fiqi has not yet addressed the allegations. It’s anticipated that the motion will be discussed during future parliamentary sessions.

At present, Fiqi is in New York attending the General Debate of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, accompanying Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

