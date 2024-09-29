Somali Defense Minister Commends Strengthening Relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Nur lauded Azerbaijan’s warm hospitality, emphasizing the deep camaraderie shared between Somalia and Azerbaijan. “We Somalis view the Azerbaijani people as our steadfast friends and brothers, standing by us in both joyous and challenging moments. The brother of my brother is also my brother,” he remarked warmly.

Somalia-Azerbaijan Defense Partnership

Touching upon ADEX 2024—a global showcase of defense technology—Nur highlighted potential avenues for military collaboration between Somalia and Azerbaijan.

“The advanced defense systems and partnership opportunities we witnessed present tremendous prospects for Somalia to bolster its defense arsenal. Participating in this forum is a pivotal stride towards fortifying Somalia’s security infrastructure,” Nur elaborated with enthusiasm.

During the exhibition, Nur also mentioned having a fruitful dialogue with Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Zakir Hasanov. Expressing delight over Azerbaijan’s triumph in the Second Karabakh War, he hailed it as “an epic triumph in the struggle for international justice and the respect of a nation.” Nur portrayed Azerbaijan’s victory as a beacon of inspiration for other nations safeguarding their territorial sovereignty.

Learning from Azerbaijan’s Military Expertise

Nur spoke about Somalia’s relentless battle against terrorism, particularly with al-Shabaab, and stressed a keen interest in leveraging Azerbaijan’s recent military experiences.

“During my conversation with Mr. Hasanov, I voiced our eagerness to fortify counterterrorism collaboration by tapping into Azerbaijan’s seasoned expertise. We aim to harness their recent combat experience to augment Somalia’s defense acumen,” he affirmed.

He further underscored the potential for broadening cooperation beyond defense into realms such as energy, trade, and infrastructure. Somalia could gain much from Azerbaijan’s know-how in energy and farming, while simultaneously boosting commercial exchanges between the nations.

Somalia’s Appointment to the UN Security Council

Reflecting on Somalia’s new role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term, Nur highlighted that this position would elevate Somalia’s global presence and enable it to partake in pivotal international security dialogues. He assured that Somalia stands ready to support allied nations, including Azerbaijan, during its tenure.

Turkey’s Unwavering Support for Somalia

Nur also conveyed profound gratitude for Turkey’s enduring assistance, especially in military and defense domains.

Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s landmark visit to Somalia in 2011, bilateral relations have burgeoned to “a strategic echelon,” Nur noted. Turkey has been instrumental in overhauling Somalia’s military and sustaining its fight against terror.

“In our country, Turkey’s support for Somalia transcends political divides. It’s one of the pillars of Somalia’s security and stability,” he concluded.

*Article by Efe Ozkan

Edited by: Ali Musa

Axadle international–Monitoring