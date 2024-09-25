Somalia

Jubbaland Troops Eliminate Six al-Shabab Fighters in Intense Clash in Lower Jubba Area

By axadle

Kismayo (AX) – On Tuesday, Jubbaland Darwish forces clashed intensely with al-Shabab insurgents in the Lower Jubba region. At least six al-Shabab fighters lost their lives, and others were injured in the conflict.

The skirmish erupted on the fringes of Janay Abdalla village, a crucial location near Kismayo. The second battalion of the Jubbaland Darwish army initiated the assault against al-Shabab members, who were seen preparing for an attack.

A Jubbaland Darwish army officer conveyed to national media that their forces managed to eliminate six al-Shabab militants, wounding several others in the process.

Janay Abdalla remains a significant spot, essential for safeguarding Kismayo, which currently functions as the interim headquarters of the Jubbaland administration.

