Kickoff for Somalia’s Emergency Telecommunication Strategy Stakeholder Meeting

He declared that the nation is set on establishing a resilient telecom infrastructure to enable the same goals.

“Telecom is essential for emergency response and disaster management. Today’s assembly shows our collective resolve to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the Somali populace,” he articulated.

“We are determined to build a strong and durable telecom infrastructure capable of efficiently handling emergencies. This infrastructure will bolster our national capabilities in disaster management, early warning systems, and crucial communication networks,” proclaimed the minister.

The four-day conference will delineate the roles and duties essential for implementing the NETP, ensuring all involved parties contribute to a cohesive and efficient emergency telecom network.

Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, the Director General of the NCA, underscored the indispensable role of telecom operators in maintaining solid emergency communications.

He asserted that the plan is crucial in keeping communication infrastructure up and running, and reliable during crises.

“The success of the National Emergency Telecommunications Plan hinges significantly on the active engagement of our telecom operators. Their infrastructure, services, and technical know-how constitute the backbone of Somalia’s emergency communication framework,” Mustafa emphasized.

Present at the meeting were officials from the National Communications Authority, Somali Disaster Management Agency, the Minister of Water and Energy Resources, representatives from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Somalia, and delegates from international organizations such as ITU, GSMA, UNICEF, IFRC, UNDP, and the World Bank.

Anticipated outcomes from the meeting are geared toward significantly refining the execution framework for Somalia’s National Emergency Telecommunications Plan.

The plan is expected to ultimately improve coordination among involved parties, ensuring protection against future crises.