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Boakai dismisses security officials as Liberia drug probe intensifies

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By Adam Omar July 31, 2026 1 min read
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Boakai Axes Security Officials as Liberia Drug Probe Intensifies
Boakai dismisses security officials as Liberia drug probe intensifies

President Joseph Boakai has moved forcefully against senior personnel in key security agencies and at ports of entry, ordering suspensions and dismissals as authorities widen their probe into two major cocaine seizures. The shake-up is the most sweeping action so far in an investigation that has drawn intense scrutiny at home and abroad.

The personnel actions came after the seized cocaine was publicly destroyed. Officials placed the value of the second shipment at $317 million, while the first consignment was estimated at $19 million. Together, the $336 million haul stands as the largest drug bust ever recorded in the country.

At a press conference this week, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman alleged that a drug cartel had penetrated local media organizations in an effort to influence news coverage. The claim triggered swift backlash, with the Press Union of Liberia giving the government 72 hours to provide evidence supporting the serious accusation.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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