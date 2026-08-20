Tinubu Orders Five-Year Plan to Address Nigeria’s Security Threats

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An 11-member committee led by Special Adviser on Homeland Security Adeyinka Famadewa will assess the country’s principal security threats, set operational priorities and identify capability shortfalls and funding…

President Bola Tinubu has launched a five-year planning effort to overhaul coordination among Nigeria’s defence, intelligence and security agencies, ordering the preparation of a comprehensive National Threat Assessment…

President Bola Tinubu has launched a five-year planning effort to overhaul coordination among Nigeria’s defence, intelligence and security agencies, ordering the preparation of a comprehensive National Threat Assessment…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

President Bola Tinubu has launched a five-year planning effort to overhaul coordination among Nigeria’s defence, intelligence and security agencies, ordering the preparation of a comprehensive National Threat Assessment and Strategic Defence Operations Plan.

An 11-member committee led by Special Adviser on Homeland Security Adeyinka Famadewa will assess the country’s principal security threats, set operational priorities and identify capability shortfalls and funding requirements. It has 90 days to deliver both plans, which are expected to shape medium-term military operations as well as future defence budgets and procurement decisions.

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Tinubu pointed to security operations, including the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, as evidence of the need for closer and more effective cooperation among agencies.