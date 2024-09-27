Egypt Pledges Support for Somalia’s Defense Amid Escalating Ethiopian Conflict

Mogadishu (AX) — President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has underscored Egypt’s unwavering allegiance to Somalia, underlining the Arabic nation’s critical function within the Arab League while affirming that no entity will be allowed to jeopardize its autonomy. El-Sisi’s remarks arrive amid escalating military and political friction in the Horn of Africa, where Egypt’s increased involvement is altering the regional landscape.

“We’re not making hollow threats, but anyone endangering Somalia will face consequences,” el-Sisi declared during a televised speech. He underscored Somalia’s entitlement to mutual defense as per the Arab League Charter and emphasized Egypt’s staunch readiness to extend support if Somalia calls upon it to safeguard its sovereignty.

El-Sisi’s declaration follows a significant arms shipment to Somalia, marking the second delivery in under a month, with an Egyptian naval vessel docking on September 23. This latest consignment, allegedly comprising anti-aircraft artillery and heavy guns, hints at a potential intensification in the Horn of Africa’s military engagements. Egypt’s increasing military support to Somalia has raised eyebrows among neighboring countries, particularly Ethiopia.

Over recent months, Egypt and Somalia have grown closer, notably distancing themselves from Ethiopia. The friction between Cairo and Addis Ababa has been exacerbated by the ongoing dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), perceived by Egypt as a menacing threat to its water resources. Despite a slew of discussions, including U.S.-facilitated negotiations in 2019, the impasse remains unresolved.

Regional strains can be traced to an agreement inked in January between Ethiopia and North Western State of Somalia, a self-declared independent region that Somalia regards as a part of its territory. The deal, which grants Ethiopia rights to lease land for a port, has further soured Ethiopia-Somalia relations, with Mogadishu firmly opposing any acknowledgment of North Western State of Somalia’s sovereignty.

North Western State of Somalia, sharing a boundary with Ethiopia, has expressed apprehensions that Egyptian arms supplies to Somalia could destabilize the area. Officials from North Western State of Somalia cautioned that these weapons might end up with extremist factions like al-Shabaab, amplifying security threats across the Horn of Africa.