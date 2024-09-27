A Dietitian’s Top Protein-Packed Salad Recipe for Shedding Pounds

Imagine digging your fork into a huge, hearty, protein-rich salad filled with baked salmon, crispy roasted potatoes, a rainbow of veggies and drizzled with a rich, creamy dressing. If you’re trying to lose weight, you might be thinking — a salad with potatoes and creamy dressing? That can’t be healthy can it? Think again!

We’ve thrown together a protein-rich salad that’s not only delicious, but also packed with great ingredients that can support your weight goals. Plus, it’s loaded with protein and fiber, so you won’t have to look for a snack an hour later.

Read on to learn how to whip up this satisfying, nutritious salad and discover how it can help you reach your weight loss goals. For more options, check out 15 High Protein Salad Recipes for Weight Loss.

High protein salmon & potato salad with creamy lemon dressing

Makes 2 servings

Nutrition (per serving) :

Calories : 576

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 604 mg

Carbohydrates : 70 g (fibre: 19 g, sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 42 g

Ingredients

Salad

8 oz wild sockeye salmon fillet

1 ½ cups small potatoes, diced

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp tagine seasoning

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

5 oz mixed greens

1 dl paprika, sliced

2 Persian cucumbers, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

½ medium avocado, diced

15.5 oz low-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Dressing

¼ cup hummus

¼ cup light Greek yogurt

1 lemon, juiced

How to do it

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with foil. Place the salmon filet on one side of the baking sheet and potatoes on another. Drizzle potatoes with olive oil, Italian seasoning and salt. Add the tagine to the salmon. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork and the salmon is cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Add mixed vegetables, peppers, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and red onion to a large mixing bowl. Throw together. In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, hummus and lemon juice. Divide the salad-vegetable mixture between two large plates or bowls. Divide cooked salmon, potatoes and beans evenly between two plates. Drizzle over dressing or serve dressing on the side.

Why this protein-rich salad is beneficial for weight loss

This protein-rich salad contains 42 grams of protein, thanks to the salmon, beans, potatoes, and even the dressing. It also contains three servings of vegetables, which are naturally low in calories and high in both nutrients and fiber – key elements in supporting weight loss efforts.

Salmon is a secret weight loss weapon

Salmon has several weight loss-friendly properties: it is low in calories, high in protein and rich in omega-3 fats, essential vitamins and minerals. We used wild sockeye salmonwhich is low in fat and calories (just 111 calories per 3 ounces!). In addition, it is an excellent source of vitamin D, which is essential for weight control; research suggests that a lack of vitamin D is linked to increased body fat.

Salmon is also rich in omega-3, which are anti-inflammatory and can reduce body weight and fat massThe high protein content of salmon also helps keep you full longer, preserves lean muscle and supports fat loss, even on a calorie-restricted diet.

Potatoes offer satiating benefits

Potatoes often get a bad rap when it comes to weight loss, but research shows they can be part of a healthy diet and even offer weight loss benefits. A study found that people who ate potatoes felt less hungry and more satisfied than those who ate rice or pasta. This is because potatoes are nutrient dense; a cup of roasted baby potatoes contains 100 calories and 2 grams of protein, and is 80% water— all factors that promote fullness. So don’t skimp on carbs when trying to lose weight!

Beans support a healthy weight

Beans are another incredible addition to this protein-rich salad. Low in calories, high in dietary fiber and full of protein, beans are budget-friendly and help support a healthy weight. Research have found that people who eat beans regularly tend to maintain a healthier weight and gain less body fat compared to those who skip them. In addition, a fiber-rich, bean-rich diet can be just as effective for weight loss as a low-carb diet. So, don’t underestimate the power of beans and make them a staple in your meals!

A secret creamy dressing that’s good for you

You may have heard that creamy dressings are a no-go for weight loss because they tend to be high in unhealthy fats. But we’ve created a dressing that’s both rich and creamy with just three healthy ingredients: hummus, Greek yogurt, and lemon juice. When mixed together, these ingredients create a delicious, protein-rich dressing packed with healthy unsaturated fats and served in a generous serving size (a quarter cup). Perfect for anyone who loves to smother their salads in dressing.

Enjoy this hearty salad for lunch or dinner. It’s a meal rich in protein, loaded with fiber and packed with star-studded ingredients to support your weight loss goals.

