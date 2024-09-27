WATCH: MPD Welcomes 23 New Officers, Featuring the First Somali Woman and a Non-Citizen

City officials say the long haul to rejuvenate the Minneapolis Police Department is finally making an impact. The force has welcomed close to two dozen new officers, including several groundbreaking recruits, after a recent graduation ceremony.

“As these brave individuals prepare to take their oaths today, in front of you all and before God, I recognize my sacred duty to support them fully,” MPD Chief Brian O’Hara declared during the event. “I vow tonight to do everything within my power to care for them.”

The new additions include 11 eager recruits and 12 seasoned officers transferring from other agencies, some boasting over a decade of experience. Notably, the department now includes its first Somali woman, Ikran Mohamed, and a permanent resident, Lesly Vera.

According to Chief O’Hara, recent legal changes enable non-citizens with permanent resident status, like Officer Vera, to serve on the force. Vera shared her story, recalling her move from Mexico to Minneapolis at the age of four, and her enduring connection to the city.

“I never saw anyone who looked like me, a Latina, in this role,” Vera said, explaining her motivation to become a police officer. “I want to be that face for my community.”

Chief O’Hara stands by his new officer unequivocally.

“There may be some who question this, but that’s just absurd. There’s a longstanding tradition in this country of new arrivals joining the military and serving,” O’Hara emphasized. “Someone like Officer Vera, who has spent nearly her entire life here, absolutely deserves to protect her community just like anyone else. We are honored to have her.”

Officer Mohamed echoed a similar sentiment as she embarked on her career.

Somali-American Ikran Mohamed has officially joined the MPD.

“This is what I aspired to, despite the challenges. That’s why I’m here,” Mohamed articulated. “I aim to be a role model for girls who resemble me, so they too can believe, ‘I can do it.'”

Mayor Jacob Frey observed that the efforts to rebuild the department, focusing on numbers and culture, are beginning to yield visible results.

“It’s powerful. It’s emotional. Speaking as the city’s mayor, the atmosphere here fills me with hope. Our police department increasingly mirrors the communities we are committed to protecting and serving,” Frey remarked.

The ceremony also honored four new Minneapolis Park Police Officers.