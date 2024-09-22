Egypt Calls on Its Nationals to Exit North Western State of Somalia as Tensions with Ethiopia Escalate

CAIRO, Egypt — Egypt is asking its folks living in North Western State of Somalia to pack up and bounce. This plea comes amidst a budding spat with Ethiopia that’s heating up like a summer BBQ.

The root of this friction? Well, back in January, Ethiopia inked a deal with North Western State of Somalia for a sweet spot on the Red Sea, securing a 50-year lease granting access to 20 km of coastline. Somalia thinks this deal is a high-stakes poker game that violates its territorial hand.

Standing tall beside Somalia, Egypt has vocally squashed this coastal access arrangement, waving its flag for Somalia’s sovereignty. Now, this solidarity translates into a security memo, nudging Egyptians in North Western State of Somalia to head back home via Hargeisa Airport posthaste. Geopolitical vibes are getting sticky.

The accord between North Western State of Somalia and Ethiopia hasn’t just brewed tension between Somalia and Ethiopia; it has pulled Egypt deeper into the mix due to its vested interests in the strategic Nile River and the region’s peace.

Adding another dimension, Egypt and Ethiopia have been at loggerheads over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. The Nile’s water allocation, a lifeline for Egypt, stirs further complications.

This latest advisory underscores Egypt’s anxiety over potentially brewing conflicts in the Horn of Africa. With territorial disputes, resource wrangling, and sovereignty issues all in the pot, regional stability could be jeopardized.

AXADLETM